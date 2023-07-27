Rendering released of woman whose remains were found in several suitcases in Florida

Artist rendering released by Delray Beach police of woman whose remains were found in several suitcases.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Law enforcement officers on Wednesday released a rendering of a woman whose remains were found in several suitcases in Florida.

The Delray Beach Police Department shared an artist rendering of the victim, whose body was found in the Intracoastal Waterway.

Police said the woman’s body was found in three suitcases, including two “unique pieces of luggage.”

Detectives believe the woman was killed sometime from July 17 to July 20.

The victim was determined to be a 5-foot-4 white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair. She possibly had tattooed eyebrows and was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts.

“The brand for the floral top is ‘Betzabe’ which from what we can tell is a Brazilian company. It’s important for the public to know that these reconstructed images are not an exact likeness of the victim or her clothing and are simply the interpretation of the artist,” police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7874.

