Gas prices in Florida spike as OPEC cuts, extreme heat weigh on oil prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Drivers are feeling a financial strain as gas prices spiked suddenly in recent days.

In Florida, the average cost for a gallon of gasoline was $3.66 Friday. The price is nearly 20 cents higher than a week earlier and 34 cents more than a month ago.

Brandon Frye was filling up in Orlando when he noticed the increase at the pump.

“They’re inflating all the prices, but then the pay wages are staying the same, so it’s almost like I’m making less money,” Frye said.

The cause of the jump in gasoline prices is attributed to a number of reasons.

The cost of crude oil has risen as OPEC has cut production.

Analysts have also said extreme heat has caused problems with refinery activity and limited supply.

Frye said it’s been a struggle for him with rising rent prices and the cost of inflation. He said he’s looking at making cutbacks in some areas while hoping for a turnaround in gas prices over the next few weeks.

“Gas prices, the cost of food going up. Everything is going up,” Frye said. “I can barely afford a place to rent. It’s ridiculous.”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: