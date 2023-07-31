85º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Oil prices keep Florida gas prices at 3-month high, AAA says

Friday’s average at $3.67 a gallon

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Gas Prices, Florida, Business, Economy, Consumer
FILE - A motorist fills up a vehicle at a Shell gasoline station Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (David Zalubowski, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Oil prices have risen 15% in the past five weeks, and that’s translating to higher prices at gas stations around Florida.

According to AAA, Florida gas prices have risen nearly 30 cents per gallon in the past two weeks. Friday’s average was $3.67 a gallon — still lower than the highest price so far this year at $3.72 a gallon, but still translating to pain at the pump.

AAA said on Friday oil settled at $80.58 per barrel, driven by strong economic data leading to higher fuel demand expectations.

The travel group also said the summer heat along the Gulf Coast has led to some refinery outages, which is leading to reductions in fuel output.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, refinery operations last week were at 93.3%, which is lower than the 97% rate that refineries were operating at last year.

Here’s a look at average gas prices around Central Florida, according to AAA.

Metro areaCurrent average per gallonLast week’s average
Daytona Beach$3.650$3.464
Lakeland-Winter Haven$3.667$3.478
Melbourne-Titusville$3.644$3.447
Ocala$3.693$3.475
Orlando$3.642$3.457
The Villages$3.675$3.476

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christie joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email