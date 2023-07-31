Oil prices keep Florida gas prices at 3-month high, AAA says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Oil prices have risen 15% in the past five weeks, and that’s translating to higher prices at gas stations around Florida.

According to AAA, Florida gas prices have risen nearly 30 cents per gallon in the past two weeks. Friday’s average was $3.67 a gallon — still lower than the highest price so far this year at $3.72 a gallon, but still translating to pain at the pump.

AAA said on Friday oil settled at $80.58 per barrel, driven by strong economic data leading to higher fuel demand expectations.

The travel group also said the summer heat along the Gulf Coast has led to some refinery outages, which is leading to reductions in fuel output.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, refinery operations last week were at 93.3%, which is lower than the 97% rate that refineries were operating at last year.

Here’s a look at average gas prices around Central Florida, according to AAA.

Metro area Current average per gallon Last week’s average Daytona Beach $3.650 $3.464 Lakeland-Winter Haven $3.667 $3.478 Melbourne-Titusville $3.644 $3.447 Ocala $3.693 $3.475 Orlando $3.642 $3.457 The Villages $3.675 $3.476

