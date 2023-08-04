Celebrate International Cat Day with these Orlando animal shelters

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 21st annual International Cat Day is on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The holiday was first created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. The charity created International Cat Day to bring awareness to cats in need and to highlight ways to help them.

Whether you’re in the market for a furry friend or you just want to serve your community, there are plenty of ways to celebrate International Cat Day.

In honor of the International Fund for Animal Welfare’s original mission, we’ve compiled a list of animal shelters in Orlando where you can celebrate the holiday.

Even if you can’t adopt, donating and volunteering is a pretty way to celebrate. I’m sure the furry friends at your local animal shelter would certainly a”purr”reciate it.

