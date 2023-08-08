🚴Is your child’s helmet the right fit? Top tested helmets from consumer experts

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are just days away from hundreds of thousands of Central Florida students heading back to the classroom.

We want to make sure your kids are safe when riding their bikes to and from school.

Typically, when you go to the store you may be looking at the words ‘youth’ and ‘adult’ when picking a size, when you really should be paying attention to the measurements.

It’s all about added protection for your kids while they’re riding their bikes.

9-year-old Henry and 6-year-old Graham are ready to head back to school.

Part of the preparation is checking bikes and safety gear for the ride to school. The names may sound familiar because they’re News 6 Anchor Lisa Bell’s kids. Her husband, Michael said they take extra steps to make sure their kids get to school safe on two wheels.

“Just to make sure they’re safe when riding their bikes since they’re still young, we ride with them and make sure we take the safest path to school or wherever we’re going and we use crosswalks,” said Michael.

But some may forget the most important piece of equipment: the helmet. While both Henry and Graham wear one when they’re riding, is it the right size?

“We’ve never measured our kids for helmets. We’ve always just gone by the packaging for youth small and medium,” said Michael.

That’s a common mistake safety experts say parents are making when purchasing a helmet.

At Orange Cycle in Orlando, bicycle experts say the quickest way to size up your kids for the right fitting helmet is to pull out the measuring tape.

“Measure their head in centimeters and you’re going to measure from just above the crown and go around the widest portion just above the ears... Once you get the measurement, look for the measurement ranges listed on the box or packaging of the helmet to make sure it’s the proper size,” said Sales Associate Richard Pacheco.

Henry typically wears a youth size helmet, but with the right measurements.

“He’s a 55, so then you’re going to come over to the helmets. A look at the boxes, and he’s an adult small,” said Pacheco.

Also be sure your child is wearing the helmet properly.

“You have to make sure that when you wear the helmet, that the front of the helmet is about an inch or two above the eyebrows. You don’t want it sitting on the back of the head because if you crash, you’ll hit your forehead,” said Pacheco.

Also make sure to buckle and adjust the chin straps and back knob so that the helmet is snug.

Another tip -- if you’re fitting your child’s helmet and it’s a bit uncomfortable for them you can always adjust the foam inserts inside the helmet and replace them with thinner or thicker padding. Just be sure the helmet is secure and doesn’t move or fall off when they tild their head down.

Click HERE for a list of Consumer Reports top-tested bike helmets for kids.

Wearing a helmet can significantly reduce the risk of serious head injuries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making it easier for kids and parents to focus on the fun of a bike ride itself.

Excellent youth bike helmets are available in a variety of styles and prices. Below are a few of our top picks, in alphabetical order. (Read more about our bike helmet testing.) Members can access our full ratings of 50 bike helmets for adults and 21 bike helmets for kids.

For more on what to consider when buying a youth helmet, learn how to choose a bike helmet for a child.

Consumer Reports Top Tested Helmets for Children.

Bontranger Tyro ($55)

Garneau Nino ($60)

Giro Raze ($50)

POC Pocito Omne SPIN ($90)