Central Florida Red Cross workers volunteer in Hawaii wildfires

ORLANDO, FLa. – Six Central Florida residents boarded a plane to Hawaii Friday morning to help with relief efforts for the victims of the devastating Maui wildfires.

The men and women are volunteers for their local chapter of the American Red Cross, which has been working to support the victims of the Maui wildfires by aiding in evacuation efforts and providing food and shelter.

The Red Cross said in a news release that its workers will also help clean up the wreckage on the island and distribute relief supplies once it is safe to do so.

The six volunteers will be in Hawaii for at least three weeks, according to the release.

The Red Cross said that the volunteers received the proper disaster training before being sent to Hawaii.

