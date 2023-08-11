Man accused of traveling for sex with teen girls in Osceola County, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Osceola County, accused of traveling from Davenport to a resort in Four Corners to have sex with two girls whom he had been talking with on social media, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found Ryan Doak already inside the building where the victims were staying at Westgate Vacation Villas, located along Westgate Boulevard, a news release states. Doak had parked off property and jumped a privacy wall to gain entry to the resort, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators were told by one of the minors’ parents that Doak was talking to the victims — a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old — over social media. The release went on to describe how Doak had full knowledge of the victims’ ages when he continued to send them lewd and lascivious messages, telling the girls that he was going to sexually batter them.

Doak was arrested via warrant and will face charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, use of a computer to solicit a child for sex, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and transmitting information harmful to a minor.

Additionally, after a search warrant was obtained for Doak’s vehicle, deputies reported finding two guns inside it.

He was being held on $7,000 bond at last check.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez released the following video in which he describes the case:

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

