Search underway for missing Casselberry man after truck found in Osceola County

Samson Peters, 43, last made contact with his family on July 18. His truck was later found in rural Osceola County.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A search is underway Wednesday morning for a missing Casselberry man whose truck was found over the weekend in Osceola County.

Samson Peters, 43, was last seen on July 18 and his family believes he may be in danger.

Peters’ truck, a 2019 Dodge Ram, was found by Osceola County deputies along U.S. 192 near Deer Park Road.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 that deputies would be assisting in the search on Wednesday in the area the truck was found.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Samson Peters, 43, last made contact with his family on July 18. Peters' family is concerned for his well-being. (Karen Ann)

Peters’ ex-wife, Karen Peters, told News 6 that Peters has no ties to Osceola County and left behind his belongings, his children and his significant other with no warning. She said the family is concerned for his well-being because Peters was dealing with depression and facing eviction before he disappeared.

Peters is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call SCSO Detective Justin Cowart at 407-665-6650.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: