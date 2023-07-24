Truck belonging to missing Casselberry man found near rural Osceola County road

Samson Peters, 43, last made contact with his family on July 18. His truck was later found in rural Osceola County.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a father whose family believes may be in danger.

Samson Peters, 43, last made contact with his family on the evening of July 18.

His truck, a 2019 Dodge Ram, was later found by Osceola County deputies along U.S. 192 and Deer Park Road.

Peters’ ex-wife, Karen Peters, told News 6 that Peters has no ties to Osceola County and left behind his belongings, his children and his significant other with no warning.

She said family is concerned for his well-being since Peters was dealing with depression and facing eviction before he disappeared.

Peters is described as 6′3″ and weighing 180 pounds.

News 6 has reached out to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office about what was found in the truck or whether foul play is suspected.

Investigators are currently checking bank records and contacting ride-sharing companies, according to a spokesperson for the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about this case, call SCSO Detective Justin Cowart at 407-665-6650

