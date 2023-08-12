Man accused of raping child in Kissimmee faces several new charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced on Saturday that the man accused of raping a child in Kissimmee, faces several new charges.

According to the Osceola County Corrections, Vitor Camilo Coelho Pinto faces 18 new charges that include raping a child and possession of child porn.

In June, Pinto was arrested on multiple counts of sexual battery and lewd lascivious molestation charges after he was accused of raping a child in Kissimmee.

For that arrest, a boy told deputies he was victimized by Pinto multiple times when he was 11 years old, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unclear how old the victim was at the time deputies spoke with him.

Investigators then learned there was another victim, an 8-year-old boy, who described “several incidents of lewd and lascivious conduct” by Pinto.

Four days after the June arrest, deputies announced 21 new charges against Pinto, including multiple counts of both lewd and lascivious conduct and voyeurism.

At the time, deputies said there may be more victims. Pinto, who is from Brazil, has lived in the Kissimmee/West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway area since 2020 and offered to babysit for several Brazilian families in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with more information or believes their child may have been in contact with Pinto is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

Pinto remains in custody at the Osceola County jail without bond.

