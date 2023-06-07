Man accused of raping child in Kissimmee; more victims possible

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man is accused of raping a child in Kissimmee, and Osceola County deputies believe there could be other victims.

Vitor Camilo Coelho Pinto was arrested Tuesday on multiple counts of sexual battery and lewd lascivious molestation charges.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, a boy told deputies on Monday he was victimized by Pinto multiple times when he was 11 years old. It’s unclear how old the victim was at the time deputies spoke with him.

Investigators learned there was another victim, an 8-year-old boy, who described “several incidents of lewd and lascivious conduct” by Pinto, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies said Pinto, who is from Brazil, has lived in the Kissimmee/West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway area since 2020 and offered to babysit for several Brazilian families in the area.

The sheriff’s office said there may be other victims.

Anyone with more information or believes their child may have been in contact with Pinto is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

