Orlando ironworkers offering pre-apprenticeship classes with pay

ORLANDO, Fla. – When you hear the phrase “get paid while you learn,” the initial reaction is there must be a catch.

Orlando Iron Workers Union 808 has launched an aggressive recruiting program to hire and train the next generation of ironworkers for what business manager Bobby Knost calls a “lifetime career.”

“The very starting wage if you know nothing at all about this right now is $18 an hour plus benefits,” Knost told News 6. “They’ll never have to look for a job again.”

Knost said the union is reaching out to anyone ages 18 or older looking for a new job challenge.

A co-op between the union and area contractors covers the 4-year tuition so recruits can focus on developing skills to become a certified welder, forklift operator and scissor lift operator.

" We want everyone to have this opportunity,” Knost said. “You have so many hours before you become a full-blown apprentice and at that point, your probationary part is over.”

There is a 6-month probationary period that allows the pre-apprentice to decide if the job is right for them.

“It’s actually smoother than we thought,” Knost said, “It’s growing every day.”

Knost told News 6 the union has already seen roughly 150 men and women join the pre-apprenticeship program since it debuted in May.

“The inspiration is we need help, everybody needs workers,” Knost said. “There’s a lot of good young people out there that want to do this.”

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, recently visited the union while News 6 was recording a class, he stressed apprentice programs are the right answer for a demand for a younger skilled workforce.

“There’s billions of dollars coming to Central Florida to upgrade the area with major projects,” Soto said. “We have 1,000 people moving here per week, we just need enough people to answer the country’s call.”

If you are interested in applying for the pre-apprentice program, go to ironworkers808.com or call 407-859-0321 ext. 19.

