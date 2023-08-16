Daytona Beach nightclub Razzle’s can stay open late with new safety measures

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A popular Daytona Beach nightclub that’s been the grounds of several recent crimes will be allowed to keep its extended hours permit.

Razzle’s on Seabreeze Boulevard had the permit suspended over the weekend after an underage drinking incident and a shooting in its parking lot last month.

The owners will have to prove they’re making several security changes within the next seven days to keep it, though.

“It was my intent to move forward and suspend this extended hours permit prior to what happened with the 17-year-old,” said Police Chief Jakari Young in Wednesday’s hearing.

Young told the judge he wanted the permit pulled after he says a woman shot four people in the Razzle’s parking lot last month. He said she managed to sneak the gun past metal detectors into the club before it.

Then, on Friday night, he said a 17-year-old girl left the club, attempted to drive out of the parking lot drunk and hit two officers. He said she was with a 16-year-old and another underage girl was found passed out in the parking lot.

All three got in with fake IDs, according to police.

“I don’t expect them to take the law into their own hands but a uniform security officer will go a long way just as a deterrent,” said Young.

The chief said officers have been called to Razzle’s over 120 other times in the last year.

“In addition to them being novelty where they look so real, we don’t know if they’re actually real Ids so we cannot be taking, misappropriating people’s property if it’s in fact their property,” said the nightclub’s owner, Kyriakos Drymonis.

He argued to the judge that his team will make safety changes and had already looked into adding several measures.

“I’ve spoken to an instructor who does TIPS training, that is a certification that lasts three years that we’re going to require all of our bartenders to have as well,” he said.

Now, to keep the permit, there’s a list of eight security measures it must add. It includes the bartender safety training, extra parking lot security, limiting bag size, and adding a new ID reading program.

