Gaylord Palms Resort announces return of Halloween ‘Goblins & Giggles Weekends’

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Gaylord Palms Resort is preparing for a frightfully good time this fall with the return of its Goblins and Giggles Weekends.

Beginning Sept. 9, guests at the resort will encounter a lineup of ghoulishly good entertainment including a monster dance party, character experiences, live shows, up-close animal encounters, a Halloween inspired pumpkin walk, scavenger hunt and escape room.

See the events in full below.

Get Crafty This Halloween: The all-new Adventure Kids’ Clubhouse invites guests to let their imagination soar as they paint Halloween-themed art on their own canvas. This hands-on, family-friendly activity provides all the tools for guests to create treasured keepsakes to take home. The clubhouse art activity is open Fridays and Saturdays, and tickets are $14.99 plus tax per craft.

Morgana the Witch and Vlad the Vampire helps guests conjure up the fun at Gaylord Palms’ Goblins & Giggles Weekends Halloween celebration. The resort has created 13 events and activities for the celebration. (Gaylord Palms Resort)

A Haunted Escape : Locked in the Captain’s Quarters of an ancient pirate galleon, guests are challenged to find Captain Horswaggle’s most valuable treasure in the Pirate’s Treasure Escape Room. The captain’s wife, Emerald, is on hand to help guests set sail on their escape room adventure, solve intricate puzzles, and disembark the ship before the captain and crew discover their pilfering plans of plunder. Reservations are needed, and prices start at $120 for a party of four. The escape room operates on Fridays and Saturdays during Goblins & Giggles Weekends.

Spooky Scavenger Hunt: The Gaylord Hotels Adventure Kids invite families to join the Adventure Kids Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt. Taking place daily at the guests’ leisure, the Adventure Kids have hidden pumpkins around the resort’s 4.5-acre garden atrium. This interactive quest invites guests to learn and explore the spookier side of nature while searching for clues, solving riddles and finding the pumpkins. Tickets are $12.99 per scavenger hunt booklet, plus tax and fees.

Goblin Some Candy : Youngsters can add to their candy collection with tasty treats on the Trick-or-Treat Expedition. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to wear their best costumes as they meet some cheerfully spooky characters in the Gaylord Palms’ atrium. Trick-or-Treat Expedition is presented each Saturday during the event and is an exclusive activity for Gaylord Palms’ overnight guests.

Carving Out Some Fall Fun : Elaborate pumpkin art is showcased on the Jack-O’-Lantern Walk, with crafty pumpkin carvings inspired by the spirit of the Sunshine State displayed inside the hotel’s atrium. Admission is complimentary.

Dive-in Movie: It’s time for a delightful dive-in movie as the family-friendly, animated feature film “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” is presented for overnight resort guests in Cypress Springs Water Park each Friday and Saturday evening during the event.

Give ‘Em Pumpkin To Talk About : Spookley the Square Pumpkin will also make multiple appearances each Saturday during the event, offering picture-perfect photo moments for guests.

Eerie Adventures: Adventure Kid Sophie, Seth the Sea Turtle, and Ava the Alligator showcase some of Florida’s creepy creatures, like snakes and alligators, inside the resort’s garden atrium in the Adventure Kids Spooky Celebration. The live show is presented each Saturday during Goblins & Giggles Weekends and is complimentary for guests.

Fright Night, Light Show : Gaylord Palms’ animated LED light curtains, suspended high above the atrium, create a multi-sensory spectacle that tells the musical tale of The Phantom of the Atrium. The show centers around a mysterious figure who lurks in the rafters while composing his latest musical masterpiece. Presented at 9 p.m. nightly, the show can be viewed at many spots in the atrium, while guests with select atrium-view rooms can enjoy the show from their balconies.

Fang-Tastic Florida Animals: Spooky Animal Encounters will be presented each Saturday evening during Goblins & Giggles Weekends. Guests will learn more about snakes, alligators, and other amazing animals and how they contribute to Florida’s autumn ecosystem in this up-close experience with some of the Sunshine State’s diverse wildlife.

Guests hoping to take part in some of the events, Gaylord Palms Resort is offering a “Fall Into Family Fun” vacation package which features a free resort credit, premium guest room views, and tickets to some of the popular Goblins & Giggles Weekends events.

