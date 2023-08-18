‘Just breaks my heart:’ Behavioral health hospitals see increase in students

School is back in session, but according to mental health experts some students are not mentally ready to tackle the academic year.

Windy McCarty, regional director of Central Florida Behavioral Hospital, said that this month, she has seen an uptick in the number of youth being admitted compared to August 2022.

“We’ve seen a 47% increase,” McCarty said.

McCarty said this has caused the hospital to add 20% more beds for children to its facilities.

These children are students from multiple districts across the region.

“This just breaks my heart to see kids having to struggle and through so many stressors that maybe you and I didn’t have to when we were younger,” McCarty said.

Licensed Counselor Cherlette McCullough believes it is a direct result of children trying to cope with several changes.

“Thinking about their future and what will they be able to learn, what else will be taken from them,” McCullough said. “Making drastic changes to our children’s schedules to the different things they have access to takes a toll on them.”

McCullough referenced changes in school curriculum and guidelines, including the cell phone policy at certain districts.

“Most definitely, we use our cellphones for safety, and there’s a certain comfortability that we have when it comes to having our cell phones on our person and being able to use it freely,” she said.

McCarty highlighted other stressors like bullying, academic pressure and economic hardships at home.

“...That’s greatly affecting their mental health,” McCarty said.

The experts said parents should pay attention to the signs.

If your child’s eating habits change, they are less motivated and do not care to do the things they usually enjoy. Those could be warning signs of anxiety or depression.

They are urging parents to get their children the help they need.

