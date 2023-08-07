87º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Seminole County school officials discuss safety ahead of 1st day

News 6 will stream live at the top of this story

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seminole County, Education
Seminole County school leaders focus on student safety

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools is holding a news conference Monday to discuss safety ahead of the first day of school.

District officials will be speaking at 11 a.m. at its back-to-school safety event.

Students will return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The district announced last week, amid a controversy involving the way Advanced Placement Psychology would be taught, it is offering its students an alternative course that would fulfill college credit requirements and allow “students to pursue their interest in psychology.”

News 6 will stream live at the top of this story when it begins.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email