Seminole County school officials discuss safety ahead of 1st day

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools is holding a news conference Monday to discuss safety ahead of the first day of school.

District officials will be speaking at 11 a.m. at its back-to-school safety event.

Students will return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The district announced last week, amid a controversy involving the way Advanced Placement Psychology would be taught, it is offering its students an alternative course that would fulfill college credit requirements and allow “students to pursue their interest in psychology.”

