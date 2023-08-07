Parents in Orange County can now get text messages from their child’s teacher

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Parents and guardians of students in Orange County can now communicate with teachers through texting.

Orange County Public Schools announced the new TalkingPoints platform that allows students’ parents and guardians to receive class-wide reminders and announcements, updates on what students are learning in class, homework help and more.

“Based on the survey feedback, we are excited to share that OCPS has added a new way for families to communicate with teachers and school staff more easily,” the district said in a message to families.

In addition to the new communication method, OCPS said the messages will be able to translate automatically into preferred languages and any replies to staff will be translated as well.

The first text message to families was sent on Saturday, but anyone who has not received one can email the school to have the correct phone number on file. Click here to find the email address for your child’s school.

Students begin the school year on Thursday, Aug. 10.

