Orange County leaders to discuss back-to-school safety

Most students go back on Aug. 10

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County schools and law enforcement officials are set to hold a back-to-school safety news conference on Monday morning.

The school year is set to begin for most districts, including Orange County on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Leaders will discuss an “important back-to-school safety message for students, families and the community,” at Riverdale Elementary at 9:30 a.m., according to a news release.

School board members, Superintendent Maria Vazquez, Orange County Sheriff John Mina, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, and OCPS District Police Chief Bryan Holmes are scheduled to give their remarks for the 2023-24 school year.

According to the release, they will also discuss additional transportation and meal services.

