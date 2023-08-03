COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Central Florida back-to-school events offer free backpacks, supplies and more

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Students in Central Florida are set to go back to school, and many events in the days leading up to the start of the school year are offering free supplies and more.

The school year is set to begin for most districts on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is also running through Aug. 6. Floridians will not pay sales tax on certain clothes, shoes, school supplies, learning aids and even computers. Click here to learn more.

Here is a county-by-county list of back-to-school bashes, events and other stops you can visit ahead of the school year.

Brevard County

Cocoa

Friday, Aug. 4, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the city of Cocoa will distribute backpacks and back-to-school supplies at Provost Park, located at 400 South Varr Avenue.

Melbourne

Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. until supplies run out, Family of Faith Christian Church in Melbourne will host a back-to-school supply giveaway. They will also be giving away free haircut certificates.

Merritt Island

Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Merritt Square Mall is hosting a back-to-school bash. There will be a reptile petting zoo, arts and crafts, a balloon twister, an obstacle course, meet and greets, face painting, video games, stage demos, giveaways and more. It’s free to attend, though guests are asked to RSVP prior to the event

Palm Bay

Friday, Aug. 4, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., haircuts and school supplies will be available at the Natural Shades of Beauty Salon in Palm Bay. The Salon, in partnership with Right on Junk Removal, will have refreshments and a bounce house available for kids.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Palm Bay is hosting a drive-up backpack and school supplies giveaway at the church.

Titusville

Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sand Point Park’s main pavilion, Titusville. “ Back to School BBQ and Backpack Giveaway ” event includes free backpacks, haircuts, food and entertainment. Children must be present to receive backpacks.

Flagler County

Palm Coast

Sunday, Aug. 6, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Church on the Rock will be having a back-to-school family event. They will be giving away backpacks with school supplies and raffle prizes. Come see your favorite local vendors like Cupcake Cafe, Kona Ice, and Sandaline Treats. There will also be a bike giveaway, bouncy house and more! Bring the whole family!

Lake County

Howey-in-the-Hills

Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Free haircuts and treats at Balayaged Beauty

Marion County

Ocala

Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ocala Mall event will giveaway 150 backpacks with school supplies inside. There will also be free haircuts.

Orange County

Orlando

Saturday, Aug. 5 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Come out and join The Outpouring Orlando at Blanchard Park for food, games, and family fun! This is the 3rd Annual Back to School fest this team is hosting.

Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Celebrate back to school with school supplies, fresh haircuts, face painting and music for all to enjoy at LIV at Nona.

Saturday, Aug. 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Have some fun in the sun with games, crafts, face painting, ice cream, popcorn and more at Castle Hotel on Universal Boulevard.

Sunday, Aug. 6 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., C﻿ome have fun with FamiliesOntheGo for their back-to-school celebration with games and prizes and a school supply giveaway at 2173 Liston Court Orlando, FL.

Sunday, Aug. 6 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., This event is dedicated to helping the Orlando Youth and families of the community at Studio Maxx Orlando.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., This “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader” inspired trivia night will award prizes to the top 2 scoring teams, plus raffles for school supplies at Twisted Root Burger in Winter Park.

Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Join us for our highly anticipated Annual Backpack Giveaway event! It’s that time of the year again when we come together to support our community and help students start the school year off right at Charity & Love on Clarcona Ocoee Road.

Osceola County

Kissimmee

Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Caribbean Community Connection of Orlando and Carlita’s House Outreach Ministry are presenting the 20th annual back-to-school day festival at Krush Brau Park.

Polk County

Davenport

Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Visit Central Florida Welcome Center will be giving away 500 backpacks to the first 500 students. There will be a school supply giveaway and ticket giveaways to Bok Tower Gardens and LEGOLAND Florida.

Seminole County

Altamonte Springs

Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 13th Annual Back to School Expo is an exclusive opportunity for parents, teachers and others to connect face-to-face with education, health and family-focused organizations and companies at the Altamonte Mall.

Longwood

Sunday, Aug. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., This is a free community event designed to celebrate students returning to school and help parents get what they need at Reiter Park. FREE haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, and first-day-of-school photos (while supplies last. First come, first serve).

Oviedo

Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Get ready to kick off the school year in style with a school supply scavenger hunt at the Oviedo Mall.

Volusia County

Deltona

Sunday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Free Back to School Supply Giveaway at Deltona SDA Church says no registration required, simply show up and take advantage of this incredible offer while supplies last. From backpacks to notebooks pens to calculators.

