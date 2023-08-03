What mental health issues parents should watch for as kids go back to school

ORLANDO, Fla. – With back to school right around the corner, a psychiatrist with AdventHealth for Children is sharing how parents can connect with their kids about mental health while also giving their child room to grow.

Dr. Tina Gurnani is a board-certified pediatric and adolescent psychiatrist with AdventHealth for Children. On Thursday she sat down to share some behaviors parents should watch out for when it comes to their mental health.

“Watch for any shifts in their mood, differences in engagement with their activities, family life things like that would signify if there’s a need to dig a little deeper,” Gurnani said.

Dr. Gurnani said kids heading back to class may be feeling anxious for any number of reasons.

“They may be struggling with academic problems or even stress in their social circles, even sports and extracurriculars can cause stress,” Gurnani said.

To try and combat this, Gurnani suggests going ahead and getting into a routine before the start of school.

“Start by getting in a sleep routine ahead of time, getting back to that pattern, eat healthy foods, drink plenty of water, get enough rest and physical activity in,” Gurnani said.

She encourages parents to ask their children about their mental health frequently in order to have an open line of communication.

“Just reassure them with non-judgment,” Gurnani said. “Letting them know that you’re there, you’re open, and if they’re not ready to talk, then that you’re still there whenever they do want to talk. Do that with validation saying you know, not necessarily always agreeing with them but saying that you understand, and you’ll help.”

Gurnani also suggests parents should talk to their kids about the positives and negatives of social media and possibly limit the amount of screen time they have during the day.

