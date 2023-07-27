Seminole County schools cannot offer free meals for all despite growing need among students

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Some schools in Central Florida will offer free meals for every student this school year. They are paid for with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision Program.

At Orange County Public Schools, the CEP program will allow students to receive all school meals at no charge. In Seminole County, the district said it does not qualify, and therefore will not be able to offer all students free meals through this federally funded program.

Qualification is based on the percentage of students certified by the state, which is compiled by looking at how many students use assistance programs like SNAP and TANF. The minimum requirement to qualify to participate is a direct certification percentage of 40% and Seminole County Public Schools is at 30.13%.

News 6 asked Seminole County Public Schools about the resources that are available for their students and families this year. They are encouraging those who may be in need to submit an application here as soon as possible.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Katherine Crnkovich, a spokesperson for the district, talked to News 6 about the benefits this year.

“We’ve been able to expand our ability to offer free and reduced meals because our eligibility income requirements have changed a little bit,” Crnkovich said.

Crnkovich said the district is committed to connecting families to whatever resources they might need. In the last school year, more than 2,700 students were identified as homeless, the highest number the district has ever seen.

Crnkovich said it demonstrates the growing need, not just in Seminole County, but across Florida and nationwide.

The Education Data Initiative shared statistics earlier this month showing the national public school meal debt is $262 million a year. The average meal debt per child is $180.60, yearly.

In Seminole County, Crnkovich said the school meal debt is roughly $3,000 per campus. The total district-wide would be about $180,000 as a rough estimate.

“A lot of that school lunch debt comes from we’re not going to turn away a student for any reason,” Crnkovich said. “If they need a meal, they’re going to get a meal.

Jean VanSmith, the Executive Director of the Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools showed News 6 the district’s teacher supply store ahead of the upcoming school year. She said their mission is to make sure students have the supplies they need to show up for class too.

“Almost half of the kids in our school district are on free or reduced lunch, meaning there’s a financial need,” Vansmith said. “For those families that are struggling to pay their electric bill and purchase food, they need all the help they can get.”

Vansmith said this year the demand is higher, and it’s harder to meet the need because of factors like inflation.

“The cost of school supplies has gone up, so it’s been harder for families to go out and purchase those back-to-school items,” Vansmith said.

Vansmith gave News 6 an inside look at their supply store, which is stocked by Tools 4 Seminole Schools. Last year, they gave out over $2,000,000 worth of supplies. On average, when a teacher comes in and shops they’re given $500 worth of pencils, paper, notebooks, art supplies and more.

“We already have given out 3,500 backpacks filled with brand new supplies to every school in the district. So, if a family needs help, please contact your school, because we do have backpacks available for children in need,” said Vansmith.

Seminole County is collecting donations of new school supplies at fire departments, libraries, and Red Bug Lake Park through July 31 for families in need. Their wish list includes colored markers, colored pencils, crayons, dry-erase markers, pencils, erasers, pens, scissors, glue, folders, notebooks and notebook paper.

Donations from Tools 4 Seminole Schools help ensure supplies stay stocked at schools throughout the school year. You can learn more by clicking here.

We have also contacted local school districts to see if they will be providing free meals for students through the CEP program. Their responses are below:

Brevard

Free breakfast for all students

Free lunch at 46 schools based on CEP criteria

Flagler

Free meals for all students

Lake

Free meals for all students

Marion

Free breakfast for all students

Free lunch for all students

Orange

Free breakfast for all students

Free lunch for all students

Osceola

Free lunch for students except at the schools listed below:

Canoe Creek K-8

Celebration High School

Celebration K-8

Gateway High School

Harmony Community School

Harmony High School

Harmony Middle School

Official Hickory Tree Elementary

Horizon Middle School

Island Village Elementary School

Narcoosee Elementary School

Narcoosee Middle School

NeoCity Academy

Osceola High School - SDOC

Osceola County School for the Arts

Partin Settlement Elementary

St. Cloud Elementary School

St. Cloud Middle School

St. Cloud High School

Tohopekaliga High School

Sumter

Free meals for all students

Volusia

Free breakfast for all students

Free lunch for all students

If you have questions about what is offered in your school district, please contact them directly.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: