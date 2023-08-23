Winter Springs police target aggressive drivers to prevent road rage

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Winter Springs police said they are seeing more agitation and more anger on the roads and they aren’t waiting for violence to erupt as it has on roads and highways across the nation. They’re trying to cool off drivers and their agitated driving habits.

Patrol Officer Erik Schwartz has been specifically assigned to address aggressive driving in Winter Springs. News 6 spent almost two hours with Schwartz on a Wednesday morning.

Within minutes, Ofc. Schwartz pulled over three different drivers for excessive speeding or tailgating. One driver, according to Schwartz, seemed agitated and even uncooperative. Schwartz said the driver began to argue about being pulled over as soon as Schwartz approached the driver’s door.

“So I’m not going to debate this here,” Schwartz told the driver on the side of the road. “If you want to contest it that’s your option to bring it to traffic court. I need to see your DL, your registration, your insurance.”

Schwartz ended up giving the driver a ticket for speeding 64 mph in a 50 mph zone. The ticket carries a fine of $206.

“They are the most important person on the road and everybody else needs to get out of their way,” Schwartz said. “They have something to go to and everyone else needs to get out of their way. I’m seeing it not necessarily on a daily basis but I’m seeing it more.”

Schwartz pulled over another driver for following too closely.

“There’s no way that the car is giving them the appropriate amount of space for traveling at 56 mph,” Schwartz said. “Are you in any rush?”

Schwartz called it another example of “aggressive” driving and said aggression is likely to lead to road rage.

“To me [that] is aggressive, that’s where your road rage incidents are going to occur, that’s where that person in front of you is going to start brake-checking you,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz admitted he cannot stop drivers from getting into a confrontation but he can stop the type of driving that could lead up to it.

“I think the more aggressive we are with this aspect, it’ll prevent huge problems in the future,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said driving 14 mph over the speed limit calls for a $206 ticket. Driving 15 mph over the limit will lead to a $266 ticket.

