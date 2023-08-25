Mainland High student arrested after Instagram post showed gun at school, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Mainland High School student was arrested on Friday after an Instagram post showed a student on campus with a gun, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said a school resource officer was notified of the post, which indicated there may have been a weapon on the campus on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, someone reported seeing an Instagram post of someone holding a handgun in one of the school’s bathrooms.

During an investigation, police discovered someone had taken the gun to campus, though it was a 15-year-old student who gave him the firearm, investigators said.

While in the bathroom Tuesday, the 15-year-old had given him the firearm, a video was recorded, and the gun was then returned to the 15-year-old, the affidavit shows.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Investigators said they were able to confirm that the teen had taken the firearm without permission, though detectives were ultimately able to recover it.

The 15-year-old student was arrested, and additional arrests could be forthcoming, officers said.

“We would like to thank the person who quickly reported this to law enforcement,” a release from the department reads. “We want to remind everyone that if you ‘See Something, Say Something.’”

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: