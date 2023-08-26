This new safety measure is coming to Seminole County schools

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools unveiled a new safety measure for the district’s schools on Friday.

In a video announcement, SCPS Superintendent Serita Beamon and Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma discussed the new measure, which involves random classroom screenings.

The video states that during such screenings, certain students will be asked to exit the classroom while leaving their backpacks on their chairs or desks.

Meanwhile, students will enter the hallway with their teacher as school administrators screen students with a handheld metal detector, the video explains.

While students are screened in the hallway, a law enforcement K-9 and its handler will search the classroom for illicit materials, according to the district.

“As you know, K-9s have been a part of our school safety program for quite some time. However, the newest addition has a very specialized skillset and training,” Lemma said. “That is, to detect firearms and chemical compounds found in them, as well as ammunition.”

If any illicit items are found, the offending items will be seized, and the student involved will be subject to disciplinary or law enforcement action, district officials said.

The video also says that while the K-9s may be “cute,” students won’t be allowed to pet them, as the K-9s will be actively on duty.

If any students notice concerning behavior or a schoot threat, they are reminded to report it by contacting the Speak Out Hotline at 800-423-TIPS or visiting Speakouthotline.org.

