Man accused of rushing into Seminole home arrested, suspected in other burglaries

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies believe they have arrested the man who was photographed by a couple after he forced his way into the screened porch of their Seminole County home.

Jonah Mayo, 23, was arrested Thursday after investigators questioned him about the break-in at a home in The Crossings subdivision near Lake Mary.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Friday, Aug. 18 just before 11 p.m.

Investigators said the couple who lives there were on their screened porch when they spotted someone moving around in their backyard.

The couple said they called out to the person, who then started charging toward the porch, according to an incident report. The couple then ran inside, locking their sliding glass door behind them as the man forced his way into their screened porch, the report said.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of the man who tried to force his way into a couple’s home after they caught him prowling around their property. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The husband managed to take a picture of the man before he took off, according to investigators.

“We were terrified. Having two young kids in the house, it was definitely scary...” Lake Mary resident Chris Wence said. “We definitely made sure all doors were locked, lights were on around the house, double-checking everything was in order, but we definitely made sure the house was prepared in case anyone wanted to come by.”

Deputies said Mayo became a suspect in the case after they recovered surveillance video on Monday showing the 23-year-old at the Sun Lake Apartments, 420 Sun Lake Circle. Investigators said the couple who snapped the photo of the man who forced his way onto their porch positively identified Mayo as the intruder.

Another victim who chose to remain anonymous told News 6 that they feel more secure knowing that Mayo was taken into custody.

“I feel relieved. I feel relieved not just for us but for other families knowing he won’t be doing this to anyone else,” the victim said. “No one else will have to go through the trauma we have to go through.”

Deputies said Mayo is also suspected of two similar incidents that also happened on Aug. 18.

He currently faces a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling while unarmed.

