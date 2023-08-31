Blake Shelton to headline Ole Red Orlando’s Main Stage Concert Series in September

ORLANDO, Fla. – Blake Shelton is set to play Ole Red Orlando’s Main Stage Concert Series on Sept. 29.

Fans have a chance to win their way into this exclusive night with the boss man himself by becoming a News 6 Insider and entering the contest or by purchasing tickets to the final shows of Ole Red Orlando’s Main Stage Concert Series: Kiss America, a KISS cover band, on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Tickets for the Main Stage Concert Series can be purchased HERE. Ticketholders of the shows will automatically receive one entry to win a pair of tickets to see Blake on Sept. 29. Fans who have previously attended one of Ole Red’s Main Stage concerts this summer have already been entered into the sweepstakes. All winners will be notified via email before Sept.15. Official sweepstakes rules can be found HERE.

News 6 Insiders also have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Blake Shelton live at Ole Red Orlando as well as a $100 dinner voucher by entering the contest HERE.

Ole Red Orlando is keeping the summer fun alive with Honky-Tonk Nights, held every Friday and Saturday beginning at 9:00 p.m.

The evening is free to the public, promising a night filled with live music, a spacious dance floor, drink specials and more! For guests who want to perfect their dance moves, Ole Red Orlando provides on-site line dance instructors every day. As an added treat, guests can also enjoy a free ride on Ole Red Orlando’s mechanical bull every Friday night with proof of their Ole Red receipt. Additional times and details for line dancing and the mechanical bull can be found at https://olered.com/orlando/fun-stuff/.

Ole Red is a lifestyle and entertainment brand inspired by Blake Shelton’s clever, irreverent third-chart hit, “Ol’ Red.” Its bar, restaurant and live music venues showcase hand-selected country music talent alongside concert-quality production and a Shelton-inspired menu for a unique experience that is “served all day and night.”

You can currently find Ole Red entertainment venues and products in four cities in the U.S.: Nashville, Tennessee, home to the brand’s flagship multi-story bar and restaurant on the famed Lower Broadway and a new location at Nashville International Airport; Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Blake’s hometown; Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains; and Orlando, Florida’s Icon Park. A sixth location is scheduled to open in Las Vegas, Nevada, in January 2024.

Ole Red is owned and operated by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. as part of its Opry Entertainment division. For more information on Ole Red, please visit www.olered.com.

