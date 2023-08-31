Florida State Guard responds to first hurricane recovery in 76 years

Florida State Guard troops help in the recovery efforts in Taylor County, which was hit hard by Hurricane Idalia. (Courtesy: Florida State Guard)

PERRY, Fla. – For the first time in 76 years, the Florida State Guard is helping in recovery efforts after Hurricane Idalia hit the state.

The Guard posted pictures on social media showing troops helping clear debris in the town of Perry in Taylor County, which was hard hit by the storm on Wednesday.

The Florida State Guard was retired after World War II, but Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., resurrected the military force last year, citing a need to fill the gaps left by the Florida National Guard.

He said the national guard was not providing enough resources, especially in the wake of natural disasters.

News 6 investigated and found the national guard’s own records show they have capped the number of Florida National Guard troops at 12,000 since 1958, which resulted in Florida ranking 53 out of 54 states and territories when it comes to the number of troops per capita.

In the past legislative session, DeSantis secured more than $98 million to acquire vehicles, boats and other capital expenses to restart the Guard.

So far, the Guard has graduated one round of recruits.

