‘Mooving’ violation: Man drives with bull in passenger seat of car

Half of roof, windshield removed from car to accommodate bull

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Here's something you've likely never seen before.

That’s bull! No, literally.

A bizarre scene was caught on camera in Nebraska when a man was driving with a bull in the passenger seat of his car.

Police pulled over the driver after seeing him on the interstate with his bull, Howdy Doody, in the car.

As you can see at the top of this story, the bull couldn’t exactly fit in the car, so half of the roof and windshield were removed to accommodate his shoulders, head and horns.

Officers said they issued the driver a few citations and told him never to drive his car with the bull as his passenger.

No bull.

