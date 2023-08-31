Woman dies during robbery, kidnapping in Altamonte Springs. 19 years later, police seek answers

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Nineteen years after a woman died during a kidnapping and robbery, the Altamonte Springs Police Department is renewing its push for information to help make an arrest in the case.

On Aug. 31, 2004, Susan Perkins and a friend were at a salon on Maitland Avenue when a masked man went into the building carrying a rifle. The two were tinting the windows when the man ordered them to get into Perkins’ red Ford Focus, according to police.

The man told them to drive to Washington Mutual Bank at 500 E. Altamonte Drive and withdraw money using a drive-thru ATM, the department said.

After they withdrew money, the man told the two women to get into the trunk of the vehicle.

Police said the two were able to use the emergency release handle inside the trunk but while jumping from the trunk, Perkins hit her head on the ground and died from her injuries. The other victim survived the escape.

“It has been 19 years since this incident occurred, and we are asking if anyone has any information regarding this case to please contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department and help Susan’s family find some closure,” the department wrote on Facebook.

According to a report, police found the vehicle over a week later in an empty lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

