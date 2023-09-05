Florida DCF ‘Hope Bus’ gets results for Idalia victims

Nearly a week after Hurricane Idalia hit Florida’s Big Bend region, organizations across the state came together on Tuesday to get results.

From paper towels to all sorts of baby supplies, all of it will be going to families affected by the storm.

“We hear stories everyday of individuals who lost everything in the storm. We just heard about a family of seven where a tree completely flattened their home,” DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris explained.

Harris said all the items will be loaded onto their “Hope Bus” which is part of the agency’s Hope Florida program created by First Lady Casey DeSantis.

“One of the greatest advantages is in a situation like this following Hurricane Idalia being able to use the hope bus to collect donations from individuals and organizations wanting to help those impacted by the storm,” Harris said.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses around the state lost electricity last week but Gov. DeSantis recently mentioned more than 96% of Floridians who lost power have had their service restored.

The Hope Bus is set to hit the counties affected by Idalia and workers will hand out supplies within the next couple of days.

