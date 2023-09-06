3-legged bear swigs White Claw seltzers from Lake Mary family’s fridge: report

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A three-legged bear was caught on camera stealing White Claw alcoholic seltzers from a Lake Mary family’s outdoor fridge, according to CBS News.

The homeowner told CBS News that she received an alert from her home security system and when she checked her camera, she spotted the bear, lovingly named Tripod, walking and limping.

The woman said she called her son, who was inside the home, and he started recording the bear opening the fridge.

Three White Claws and some fish food later, the bear left.

