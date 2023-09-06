91º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

3-legged bear swigs White Claw seltzers from Lake Mary family’s fridge: report

Homeowner’s son inside house records bear opening fridge

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seminole County, Lake Mary, Bear, Strange Florida
Bear paw (Pixabay)

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A three-legged bear was caught on camera stealing White Claw alcoholic seltzers from a Lake Mary family’s outdoor fridge, according to CBS News.

The homeowner told CBS News that she received an alert from her home security system and when she checked her camera, she spotted the bear, lovingly named Tripod, walking and limping.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The woman said she called her son, who was inside the home, and he started recording the bear opening the fridge.

Three White Claws and some fish food later, the bear left.

Click here to check out the photos.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email