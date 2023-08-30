Man hurt after encounter with bear in Seminole County neighborhood

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man suffered a head injury after falling during an encounter with a bear in the Alaqua Lakes neighborhood on Tuesday evening, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said they received a call from the man who said he was attacked by the bear while walking his small dog around 10:14 p.m.

According to a news release, when fire rescue arrived, they saw a bear and two cubs nearby.

The man told first responders he fell back and hit his head after he was attacked by the bear, and when he woke up, his dog was missing.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, the man was bleeding profusely. It was ultimately determined that the man’s injuries were from his fall and not from the bear, according to the release.

A witness told deputies they saw the man walking his dog on Winding Pine Trail when she observed a large bear that was possibly accompanied by a cub.

The woman said the bear was provoked by the dog barking, adding that she heard the dog yelp, possibly in pain or fear.

Neighbors and fire crews canvassed the area, but were unable to find the man’s dog, deputies said.

