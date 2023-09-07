How to watch today’s top weather headlines on your phone

With afternoon thunderstorms and toprical systems reaching peak season, understanding the weather in Central Florida is more important than ever.

ORLANDO, Fla. – With afternoon thunderstorms and toprical systems reaching peak season, understanding the weather in Central Florida is more important than ever.

Forecasts can change in an instant which is why the News 6 Pinpoint Weather app is designed to give users real-time updates on storms and lightning in their area.

But have you ever wondered why a storm skirts around your home or what causes a hurricane to change course?

Enter News 6 Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.

“So we came up with the idea of meeting people where they actually are,” Kegges told Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells on the podcast Talk To Tom.

Earlier this year, Jonathan Kegges stepped away from weekend mornings on News 6 to focus on livestreaming and posting videos on YouTube while chatting with viewers about the day’s top weather story.

“We’re getting comments from people outside the Orlando area, outside of Florida in general,” Kegges said. “It’s really cool to connect with people around the world who are like ‘hey we’re flying into Orlando to go the beach for the next couple of days.’”

Jonathan Kegges’ YouTube videos are also a way for fellow weather nerds to understand the science behind daily forecasts and tropical outlooks.

“Two to three minutes is all you get on the TV weathercast. But we can spend literally hours just chatting about the weather.”

The purpose of these videos is not only to connect with people looking for knowledge, but to also set the record straight when internet hoaxes arise and non-certified weather personalities spread misleading information.

Things to remember this hurricane season

For example, this summer’s TikTok video that purported that a category 6 hurricane was going to strike Florida.

For example, this summer's TikTok video that purported that a category 6 hurricane was going to strike Florida.

