New show: Talk to Tom allows you to discuss weather with News 6 chief meteorologist

News 6 chief meteorologist answers viewer questions on air. Don from Kissimmee asks Tom Sorrells if tornado risks go down as Hurricane Ian decreases in strength.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells wants to talk to you!

Talk to Tom, a popular segment featured during major weather events on News 6, will now be a weekly show starting Thursday, Nov. 17.

During the half-hour show, which airs from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on News 6, Tom will share his views on recent weather events and phenomena, viral videos and more. He will also talk to experts about weather topics -- and he will talk to you!

If you would like to Talk to Tom, just fill out the form below. It’s quite possible that we will be in touch and you’ll be featured on the show!

