Former WWE star Mojo Rawley hosting free Orlando charity conference. Here’s who’s speaking

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 anchor Julie Broughton caught up with Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi, formerly known as WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley. Muhtadi last appeared in the WWE ring in June 2020.

“Oh yeah, it’s been a busy stretch since wrestling. It turns out when you’re not having to be on the road 300 days a year getting body slammed on your head, there’s so much extra time for activities. There’s so many things you can do. So I’m hosting TMZ Sports, started a talent management company, actually for professional wrestlers. So we have about 250 wrestlers that we rep, which has been going exceedingly well. And now, we’re working with Once Upon a Coconut putting on the Once Upon a Dream Charity Conference,” Muhtadi said.

The Once Upon a Dream Charity Conference is set for Friday, Sept. 15, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Muhtadi said the event features a lineup of motivational speakers. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the event wraps up at 5 p.m.

“But this year, we’re mixing it up a little bit and we went out and booked, I believe, about a dozen of the world’s top motivational speakers you know, in an effort to give back to the community and keep everybody mentally strong. So it’s, I mean, it’s really a who’s who let me grab my list here for you. But we got our guy Charlie Rocket, my former tag team at Dream Mania last year, but we got John Gordon, Ben Greenfield, and Ben Newman. I mean, the list goes on. We’ve even got Tim Ballard who is the real-life hero behind the movie ‘Sound of Freedom’ and he’ll be speaking as well. So it’s gonna be a really, really cool event at a free event at the Dr. Phillips Center. I hope everybody can make it,” he said.

Muhtadi said Peloton enthusiasts will be happy to see instructor Kendall Toole speaking as well.

Julie also asked Muhtadi for an update on Triple V, the world’s first professional wrestler with Down Syndrome. Last year, News 6 took you to Dream Mania, where Triple V made his wrestling debut with Muhtadi as his tag team partner.

“Well, Triple V, I mean, if you want to hear what Triple V is up to maybe you should come to the conference. He may or may not be speaking. I mean he does really well with a microphone in his hand,” Muhtadi said.

The event is sponsored by Once Upon a Coconut, The Dream Tour, and Spear Fund. To secure tickets, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: