15-year-old boy found dead in Polk County driveway, sheriff says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy was found dead early Tuesday in a Polk County driveway, according to the sheriff.

The boy was discovered around 2:30 a.m. on St. Paul Drive near Winter Haven after a witness pulled into the driveway of her friend’s home.

“She pulls in at 3060 St. Paul Drive, and calls her friend on the phone and said, ‘Hey, there’s a guy laying out here in the driveway.’ The friend comes out. They go over and confirm. Not only is he laying in the driveway, he’s dead,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a Facebook video update.

“No one has reported anything to us,” Judd said.

The sheriff said the victim was a gang member and may have been “formally documented as a gang member just yesterday (Monday).”

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Any tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

