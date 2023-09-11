88º
Man shot to death, woman injured during birthday party at Florida Airbnb, deputies say

Fatal shooting happened in unincorporated Davenport in Polk County

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at an Airbnb rental in Polk County, according to sheriff’s officials.

The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Robin Road during a birthday party.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the 27-year-old Orlando man was talking to someone in a vehicle in front of the rental home when he and a 26-year-old Sanford woman were shot.

The vehicle then drove to the front of the subdivision toward Osceola Polk Line Road.

The victims were taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where the man later died, deputies said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that may lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-226-8477.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

