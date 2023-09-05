Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a Polk County crash with an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 near Dyson Road.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, a Winter Haven man, was traveling east when an SUV traveling north on Dyson Road entered his path.

The motorcycle hit the left side of the vehicle, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The driver of the SUV, a 75-year-old Ohio man, had minor injuries and his passenger, a 67-year-old Ohio woman, was uninjured, according to troopers.

No other information has been released.

