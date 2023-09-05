84º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

St. Cloud man riding bicycle killed in crash with pickup truck

Fatal crash happened on Nova Road near Tram Road in Osceola County

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: St. Cloud, Osceola County, Traffic
Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-year-old St. Cloud man was struck and killed while riding a bicycle Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Nova Road near Tram Road.

According to an FHP crash report, a 2018 GMC Sierra was traveling west behind the bicyclist and hit the back of his bicycle.

The bicycle went off the road and the St. Cloud man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck, a 47-year-old Orlando man and a 43-year-old Orlando man, were uninjured, according to the crash report.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email