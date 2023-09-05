St. Cloud man riding bicycle killed in crash with pickup truck

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-year-old St. Cloud man was struck and killed while riding a bicycle Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Nova Road near Tram Road.

According to an FHP crash report, a 2018 GMC Sierra was traveling west behind the bicyclist and hit the back of his bicycle.

The bicycle went off the road and the St. Cloud man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the FHP said.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck, a 47-year-old Orlando man and a 43-year-old Orlando man, were uninjured, according to the crash report.

An investigation is ongoing.

