Sanford crash closes intersection near Seminole Towne Center

Intersection of WP Ball Boulevard, Town Center Boulevard closed

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Police lights, police light, siren, police siren, police sirens (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SANFORD, Fla. – A crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle has a Sanford intersection near the Seminole Towne Center closed on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Sanford police said the crash has the intersection of WP Ball Boulevard and Town Center Boulevard closed.

Police ask residents to use alternate routes and to avoid the area.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

