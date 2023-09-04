90º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

84-year-old motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash

Cash happened near intersection of El Presidente Boulevard, US-27

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lake County, Crash, Fatal Crash, Traffic, Traffic News
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – An 84-year-old Leesburg motorcyclist was killed in a Lake County crash on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near the intersection of El Presidente Boulevard and U.S. Highway 27 around 2:09 p.m.

According to a crash report, the 84-year-old was traveling eastbound on El Presidente Boulevard, approaching U.S. Highway 27.

At the same time, a Toyota Corolla — being driven by a 31-year-old Georgia woman — was traveling southbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 27, approaching El Presidente Boulevard.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Troopers said the motorcyclist failed to stop for the stop sign while attempting to make a left turn and turned into the direct path of the Corolla.

According to the report, the front of the Corolla crashed into the left side of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Corolla was not injured, troopers said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email