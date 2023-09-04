84-year-old motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – An 84-year-old Leesburg motorcyclist was killed in a Lake County crash on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near the intersection of El Presidente Boulevard and U.S. Highway 27 around 2:09 p.m.

According to a crash report, the 84-year-old was traveling eastbound on El Presidente Boulevard, approaching U.S. Highway 27.

At the same time, a Toyota Corolla — being driven by a 31-year-old Georgia woman — was traveling southbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 27, approaching El Presidente Boulevard.

Troopers said the motorcyclist failed to stop for the stop sign while attempting to make a left turn and turned into the direct path of the Corolla.

According to the report, the front of the Corolla crashed into the left side of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Corolla was not injured, troopers said.

