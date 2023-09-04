4 killed in crash, including 3 children, when 15-year-old runs stop sign in Osceola County, troopers say

POINCIANA, Fla. – Four people were killed, including three children, in an Osceola County crash Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the quadruple fatal crash happened around 6:55 p.m. on San Miguel Street at Laurel Avenue in Poinciana.

The FHP said the crash was caused by a 15-year-old driver who ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed and struck an SUV, resulting in the death of four people in the SUV, including three children, ages 1, 9 and 11 years old.

According to troopers, the 15-year-old boy was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala with three other 15-year-old boys in the car. The teen was speeding north on Laurel Avenue and did not stop at the intersection with San Miguel Street.

The front of the car struck the left side of a 2022 Honda HR-V, which was traveling west on San Miguel, the FHP said.

The Honda rotated onto a grass shoulder and collided with a light pole, according to an FHP crash report.

The driver of the Honda, a 50-year-old woman, and one of the children were pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said. Two other children died at the hospital, according to troopers. A 52-year-old man survived the crash but suffered serious injuries, the FHP said.

The teen driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, the FHP said. The other three boys were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, according to the crash report.

The crash remains under investigation.

