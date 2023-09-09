1 dead after boat strikes cypress tree in Polk County lake

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County deputies located a person dead Saturday morning after being called to investigate a boat crash on Lake Eloise, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash around 6:50 a.m., reporting the wreck must have happened some time in the morning on the north side of the lake.

As far as further details of the crash, the sheriff’s office at the time of this report has only said the boat struck a cypress tree.

A search of the area began Saturday morning in case the boat was carrying any other occupants at the time of the crash, deputies said.

No other details have been shared.

Note: This map depicts the general search area and not necessarily the exact location of the crash.

