2 hospitalized after Polk County mobile home catches fire, threatening community

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at a mobile home on Friday that threatened to spread to the rest of the community, according to county officials.

In a release, the county stated that PCFR crews were called to a mobile home community at 9000 Highway 192 in the Four Corners area around 5:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames, with other homes around 5-10 feet away, the release shows.

Wind conditions threatened to help the fire spread to nearby homes, which were in close proximity to the fire, fire officials said. In total, six units were damaged by fire, and another four were impacted by secondary smoke and heat, the release explains.

According to the county, crews from Lake, Orange and Osceola counties also showed up to help PCFR, with around 50 personnel on scene at one point during the fire.

In the aftermath, two residents were taken to the hospital, though no firefighters were injured, the county announced.

“Polk County Fire Rescue was at its best tonight, responding to a situation that could have been much more tragic,” Fire Chief Hezedean Smith said. “Our quick response time, five minutes, and assistance from multiple mutual-aid agencies were key to controlling this fire scene. The teamwork exhibited between responders from all four counties was also a factor in controlling the incident.”

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

