4 Polk County Fire Rescue members injured after ‘single-vehicle’ ambulance crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Four members of the Polk County Fire Rescue were injured after their ambulance was involved in a “single-vehicle” crash, according to fire officials.

According to a social media post by PCFR, the crash happened at around midnight on Saturday, but the location wasn’t given.

Four members of the crew were taken to a local hospital, officials said, but no update was provided on their condition.

A photograph on the social media post shows an ambulance with heavy front-end damage parked in front of a wall with a large portion of it missing.

News 6 reached out to Polk fire officials and the Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

