4 Polk County Fire Rescue members injured after ‘single-vehicle’ ambulance crash

Crash happened at around midnight on Saturday, officials said

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Polk County Fire Rescue vehicle involved in a single-vehicle accident, officials say. (Polk County Fire Rescue)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Four members of the Polk County Fire Rescue were injured after their ambulance was involved in a “single-vehicle” crash, according to fire officials.

According to a social media post by PCFR, the crash happened at around midnight on Saturday, but the location wasn’t given.

Four members of the crew were taken to a local hospital, officials said, but no update was provided on their condition.

A photograph on the social media post shows an ambulance with heavy front-end damage parked in front of a wall with a large portion of it missing.

News 6 reached out to Polk fire officials and the Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

