SWAT team arrests barricaded Polk County man accused of shooting at air

Man barricaded himself inside home in Alturas, deputies said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Polk County Sheriff's Office (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County man has been arrested after barricading himself inside of a home on Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that they received reports about the man, who had been yelling and shooting a firearm into the air before retreating inside the home.

At around 12:01 p.m., deputies responded to the home in Alturas, which is south of State Road 60 near South Hankin Road, according to a release.

The release shows that SWAT deputies were eventually able to arrest the man around 5:09 p.m.

No additional information has been provided, including the man’s identity or what prompted him to shoot into the air.

However, deputies said that more details are expected to be available on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

