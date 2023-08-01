$4K reward offered after Polk County woman reported missing, endangered

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Auburndale police are offering a reward for the whereabouts of a Polk County woman who was reported missing earlier this summer, according to the police department.

In a release, police said that 38-year-old Tonya Lee Whipp was reported missing on June 29, and she was last seen in the Auburndale area, where she lives.

Whipp is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall with light brown hair, and she was last contacted via social media between May 28 and June 1, the release shows.

Anyone with information on Whipp’s whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at 863-965-5555, cwall@auburndalefl.com or kseymour@auburndalefl.com.

Alternatively, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of $3,000 from Crime Stoppers and $1,000 from an anonymous donor — adding up to a total of $4,000, police said. To contact Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-226-8477.

