Amber alert issued for 14-year-old missing from Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Volusia County on Monday evening, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Barbora Zdanska was last seen in the 100 block of Boynton Blvd. in Daytona Beach wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white strips on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

Zdanska is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 136 pounds.

A post on Daytona Beach Police Department’s page said the teen may be in the company of a 14-year-old boy named “Carlos.”

According to Daytona Beach police, Zdanska was observed voluntarily getting into a vehicle early this morning. The vehicle is believed to belong to a boyfriend or a family member of a boyfriend.

Police said Zdanska was later able to get a message to a family member, indicating that she had been kidnapped.

The teen may be traveling in a 2014 blue Dodge Caravan with the tag number CZ8613, according to the FDLE.

The vehicle has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida “F” sticker in the top left rear window.

If you have any information about Zdanska, please contact the FDLE or the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100 or call 911.

