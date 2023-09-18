WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M.: Arrests made after 15-year-old boy found dead in Polk County driveway

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – At least one arrest has been made after a 15-year-old boy was found dead in a Polk County driveway, according to sheriff’s officials.

The sheriff’s office said Sheriff Grady Judd will discuss the case at 11 a.m. A news release said “the investigation has been solved by the PCSO Homicide Unit and arrests have been made.”

The sheriff said last week the boy was discovered on St. Paul Drive near Winter Haven after a witness pulled into the driveway of her friend’s home.

“She pulls in at 3060 St. Paul Drive, and calls her friend on the phone and said, ‘Hey, there’s a guy laying out here in the driveway.’ The friend comes out. They go over and confirm. Not only is he laying in the driveway, he’s dead,” Judd said in a Facebook video update last week.

The sheriff said the victim was a gang member and may have been “formally documented as a gang member.”

Watch the news conference live at the top of this story when it begins.

