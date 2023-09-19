2 accused of murdering man during Marion County drug deal gone awry

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man and teen in Marion County were arrested on Friday after another man was fatally shot in June during an attempted drug deal, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that on June 19, they responded to the 4400 block of NW 22nd Ave. in Ocala after receiving reports about the shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found that 19-year-old Tylique Christie had been shot, though he was taken to the hospital in critical condition before law enforcement arrived at the scene, a release from the sheriff’s office states.

The release shows that Christie succumbed to his injuries the next day, prompting an investigation into his homicide.

Investigators said they later learned that Christie had driven to the location to sell marijuana, but when he arrived, he was approached by Davinci Dawson, 17.

Dawson took the marijuana and ran away, and 20-year-old Luis Figueroa-Tirado then approached Christie and shot him at close range, detectives explained.

Two other passengers in Tylique’s car were unharmed in the shooting, and they were able to drive Christie to the hospital in the aftermath, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said that they were able to identify Dawson and Figueroa-Tirado using “forensic evidence” and tips from the public, and both were formally charged on Monday with first-degree murder.

“This is another tragic instance of young people killing one another...” Sheriff Billy Woods said. “As your sheriff, I will not stand idly by while this continues to happen, but it won’t stop until we as a community create a culture where we don’t allow this to happen. Our young people need to know that violence is never the answer and that it just leads to more violence and suffering.”

Dawson and Figueroa-Tirado are held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

